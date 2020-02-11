Equality: Hollywood Celebs Handed $225,000 Swag Bag at Oscars

A parade of monied Hollywood A-Listers preached down to the rest of us about equality at this year’s Oscars ceremony all while collecting a $225,000 swag bag.

This year’s swag bag, put together by LA-based Distinctive Assets, came with free cosmetic surgery, a cruise on a luxury yacht, dating services, gold-plated vaping devices, and more, according to reports.

“It’s the highest value we’ve ever put together,” Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary said.

“This year’s top swag includes a $78,000, 12-day yacht cruise; $20,000 of facial rejuvenation treatments; and $20,000 in matchmaking services,” Yahoo reported.

The nearly 80 items included in the 2020 Academy Awards ceremony also included a 24-carat gold-plated vaping device, included apparently because star Leonardo DiCaprio has been such a fan of vaping. – READ MORE

