‘New Normal’ Arrives – Singapore Airlines Launches COVID-19 “Digital Health Passport” For Passengers

As the world stumbles into 2021 in a matter of days, life, as we know it, will never be normal again, referring to good ole’ days of the pre-pandemic.

For months, readers may have heard us discuss “COVID passports,” “immunity passports,” or at least speak on the subject of those who don’t get tested for COVID-19 or vaccinated will face travel restrictions.

Well, from conspiracy theory to conspiracy fact, Singapore Airlines this week is the first major carrier to introduce a digital health certificate to verify passengers’ testing history and vaccination status.

On Dec. 23, the new digital health verification process was rolled out for passengers traveling on flights operated by the carrier from Jakarta or Kuala Lumpur to Singapore, according to a Singapore Airlines press release.

The airline explains passengers will take COVID-19 tests at local clinics in Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur and be issued “digital or paper health certificates with a QR code.” These forms of immunity passes will be checked by airport security and Singapore’s immigration authority.- READ MORE

