New Study Suggests Asymptomatic COVID Patients Aren’t “Driver Of Transmission”

Thanks in part to a massive investment in research by the British government, a lot of interesting data has come out of the UK, including a study which supposedly found evidence that immunity to COVID ‘degrades’ in the months after infection. Now, other studies have come to seemingly contradictory conclusions. It’s just another reminder how fraught and complicated the process of study and research can be during an unprecedented pandemic.

It should also be a reminder, particularly as all the world’s top COVID-vaccine manufacturers reassure the public that their vaccines will work against the more infectious mutated strains allegedly discovered in the UK and South Africa, among other places, that the leading scientific and public health authorities aren’t always 100% certain when it comes to – as they like to call it – “the science”.

And in yet another reminder of this principle, the American Medical Association’s JAMA Network Open journal has published new research from a government-backed study that appears to offer new evidence that asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 may be significantly lower than previously thought.

Some members of the public might remember all the way back in February and January when public officials first speculated that mass mask-wearing might not be that helpful unless individuals were actually sick. They famously back-tracked on that, and – for that, and other reasons – decided that we should all wear masks, and that lockdowns were more or less the best solution to the problem, even as millions of Americans continued to flout the new “rules” daily.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --