New NASA Data On Forest Fires, Deforestation Refutes Climate Alarmists

Newly released data from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) refutes claims made by climate alarmists that forest fires are becoming more prevalent as a result of climate change and that the world is losing its forests.

“Any reader of the New York Times and other mainstream media outlet would be forgiven for believing that fires globally are on the rise, but they aren’t,” Forbesreported. “In reality, there was a whopping 25 percent decrease in the area burned from 2003 to 2019, according to NASA.”

“For the last 35 years, the world has been re-foresting, meaning new tree growth has exceeded deforestation,” Forbes continued. “The area of the Earth covered with forest has increased by an area the size of Texas and Alaska combined.”

Forbes reports that the main reason that forest fires are declining is because of economic development and urbanization since less land is being converted into ranches and farms, as technology continues to advance which allows farms to grow more food on less land.

The Forbes’ report, authored by energy reporter Michael Shellenberger, also examined how many in the media push manufactured narratives that lead people to believe that the climate is on the verge of collapse. – READ MORE