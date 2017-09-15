New Jersey teacher barred students from citing ‘biased’ Fox News in homework, parent says

FOLLOW US!



A parent of a student at a New Jersey high school claimed a teacher told the class to not use Fox News as a source for assignments because it was “biased” and encouraged her pupils to only use CNN and its affiliates.

The parent, who asked not to be named, told LifeZette that she lodged a complaint against the Hunterdon Central Regional High School in Flemington.

The mother claimed her son and students were informed by a global studies teacher they could not use the Fox News website as a resource for their assignments. The teacher reportedly told students to restrict their material to CNN and its affiliates. – READ MORE