At least 10 dead in attack on Iraq checkpoint

The governor of Iraq’s southern Thi Qar province says militants have attacked a checkpoint and nearby restaurant, killing at least 10 people and wounding 29.

Yahya al-Nassiri says Thursday’s attack started with militants opening fire at the checkpoint and the restaurant on the main highway that links Baghdad with the southern provinces. That was followed by two suicide bombers, including one driving an explosives-laden car, he said.

Al-Nassiri says the dead included Iranian pilgrims and a policeman.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The Islamic State group often claims responsibility for large-scale attacks targeting security forces and Shiite civilians in Iraq. – READ MORE