New Jersey judge, during DUI arrest, tells officers he is a ‘f—-ing judge’ and will ‘fight’ them

A New Jersey judge barred from hearing DWI cases after previously being accused in one is heard telling officers he is a “f—-ing judge” in newly-released video of the 2016 incident.

Wilfredo Benitez, a municipal judge in East Orange, Belleville and Bloomfield, was found passed out in his vehicle in Teaneck with the car’s emergency lights flashing in the early morning hours of Nov. 12, and was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, NJ.com reported, citing court records. Benitez blew a blood-alcohol level two times the legal limit in a police sobriety test, it added, but eventually was acquitted in the case due to flaws in the investigation.

“You are wasting your time and you know it!” Benitez is heard telling a New Jersey state trooper as he is being read his Miranda rights. “I will f—-ing fight you, and you know you’re being a d—.”

At an earlier point in the video, Benitez says “look, I’m a f—ing judge. – READ MORE

