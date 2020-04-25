New Jersey governor is open to paying illegal immigrants $600 a week despite state ‘running out of money’

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said that he was open to the idea of the state providing illegal immigrants with $600 a week.

During Murphy’s COVID-19 news briefing on Thursday, the governor was asked about cash assistance for illegal immigrants.

Immigrants rights group Make the Road NJ released a report titled, “Essential and Excluded,” that documented the “experiences of low-wage immigrant workers and families in New Jersey during the first month of the COVID-19 crisis.”

The Make the Road NJ report was brought up during the New Jersey coronavirus press briefing. Murphy was asked if he would consider issuing $600 a week to illegal aliens “who have lost wages” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Murphy said that he did not see the Make the Road New Jersey report, but did say he is “open-minded to the $600-a-week” payment to illegal immigrants. Murphy also acknowledged that the state of New Jersey is “quite clearly running out of money.” – READ MORE

