Soros-Linked Groups, Koch-Funded FreedomWorks Apply for Small Business Coronavirus Loans

Groups linked to billionaires George Soros and the Koch brothers are now seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer-funded small business loans in the midst of the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

While Congress has replenished a fund with $250 billion to help small businesses stay afloat while being forced to close to abide by social distancing guidelines, liberal and libertarian nonprofits linked to billionaire donors have said they are applying to obtain some of that funding.

Soros-linked Media Matters and individual state American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) groups are looking to secure thousands in taxpayer-funded small business loans, according to the New York Times.

Likewise, the libertarian FreedomWorks organization is applying for a small business loan despite their billionaire backing by the Koch brothers. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --