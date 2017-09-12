New Hampshire voter fraud fight takes new turn

New Hampshire, the state that helps kick off presidential elections, is now at the center of a partisan battle over voter fraud, and the debate is set to heat up Tuesday.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, created earlier this year by President Donald Trump, convenes for just the second time Tuesday in Manchester, hosted by New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner.

The session comes less than a week after commission co-chairman and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach charged in a column on conservative news site Breitbart that voter fraud in the Granite State may account for Democrat Maggie Hassan’s extremely narrow Senate victory last November over incumbent Republican Kelly Ayotte.

Kobach cited a report, compiled by Gardner and released by New Hampshire Republican state House of Representatives Speaker Shawn Jasper. It showed that more than 5,500 people who registered to vote last November using out of state drivers licenses never subsequently obtained in-state licenses or registered their cars in the state.