Massive Irma recovery efforts in Florida to begin

Now, the long road to recovery begins.

With the arrival of what is one of the most devastating storms to ever hit Florida, officials have set aside nearly 1 million gallons of water, filled 67 trailers with meals, and amassed 24,000 tarps.

They also have asked the federal government to kick in 11 million meals and millions of more gallons of water, plus nearly 700 cases of baby supplies.

But emergency officials won’t know if they have enough supplies until it is finally safe to start recovery efforts.

Some of the challenges the state in the immediate aftermath of the storm will be: Restoring power across the state, removing debris from roads, dealing with possible fuel shortages, and making sure nursing home and hospital patients who were evacuated can safely return. – READ MORE