New group launches to warn young people about socialism

The popularity of socialism in the United States is on the rise, especially with young people.

A recent Gallup poll found 58 percent of Americans ages 18 to 34 think socialism is good for the country, and democratic socialist politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez enjoy broad support from millennial and Generation Z voters.

Morgan Zegers is determined to change their minds.

The 22-year-old Zegers recently founded a nonprofit organization called Young Americans Against Socialism, with the aim of using social media to expose the “failures of socialism” and make capitalism cool again.

“Socialism is such a threat to this country,” Zegers told Fox News. “It really troubles me.”

She added: “People in America don’t realize how good we have it. Sure we have some problems that need to be fixed, but socialism is not going to do that.”

As some of the biggest opponents to the rise in socialism include hardened Cold Warriors, Cuban expats and Republican lawmakers sounding the alarm about a fundamental shift in the country's economic philosophy, Zegers certainly breaks the mold.