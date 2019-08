Joe Biden attempted to end a disruption by a “climate change” protester by telling her he would “frack” with her later.

“I don’t have a middle ground, I,” he battled, before stopping as she yelled over him.

“We want no fracking, no fracking,” she continued.

"Alright, well, look, you can frack with me later, okay?" he said as some laughed nervously, and he gave his familiar motion as when he's challenging Trump to fight him.