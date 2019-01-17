New ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie In The Works. Nope, Not Feminist.

Another “Ghostbusters” reboot will be arriving at a theater near you in the coming future, and guess what, the feminist remake from 2016 will be nothing more than a ghost of blunders past in this version.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Jason Reitman, son of the original “Ghostbusters” director Ivan Reitman, has been working in secret on a coming “Ghostbusters” sequel that will hopefully feature the original cast (RIP Egon) while continuing the saga.

“The filmmaker discreetly co-wrote a script with Gil Kenan, director of the animated movie ‘Monster House,’ and the pic is set to go into production this summer with an eye on a 2020 release,” reports THR. “The whole project has been under a veil of secrecy; the code name it has been operating under has been ‘Rust City.'”

Unlike the box office bomb that was the 2016 remake, Sony Pictures says this new iteration will be “the next chapter in the original story” that will be a passing of the torch to a new generation. No indication has been made, however, if the original cast will be reprising their roles. According to the description of the new film, it will ignore the 2016 storyline. Reitman reportedly will be looking to cast four teens, two boys and two girls, for the new team.

Most likely, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson will be on board to reprise their roles as Stantz and Winston to shepherd the new "Ghostbusters" team into a new era of roasting gargantuan marshmallow men in lower Manhattan. The big question, however, will be if Bill Murray will return as Peter Venkman. He seemed less-than-enthused about such a reprisal during pre-production on the last "Ghostbusters" movie. In the end, he made a cameo in the feminist "Ghostbusters" remake as a ghost skeptic named Martin Heiss. Nobody liked it.