Beto O’Rourke questions relevance of Constitution, principles ‘set down 230-plus years ago’

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke recently questioned the modern-day relevance of the U.S. Constitution and whether the country should still be governed by “the same principles that were set down 230-plus years ago.”

“I think that’s the question of the moment: Does this still work?” Mr. O’Rourke asked during a taped conversation with two friends, which he aired to thousands in response to President Trump’s Oval Office address to the American people about the border wall, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

“Can an empire like ours with military presence in over 170 countries around the globe, with trading relationships … and security agreements in every continent, can it still be managed by the same principles that were set down 230-plus years ago?” Mr. O’Rourke reportedly asked.

The former Democratic congressman, who lost his Senate bid last year to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, has been eyed as a potential Democratic hopeful to face Mr. Trump in the 2020 presidential election. It’s clear from his interview with The Post this week, however, that giving specifics isn’t his strong suit. His answers to questions about visa overstays, Syria and the “Green New Deal” all produced the same answer: Let’s have a conversation. – READ MORE