New filings show medical examiner found ‘fatal level’ of fentanyl in George Floyd’s system

New filings in the case against the former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd show that a medical examiner said Floyd had enough fentanyl in his system that it could have been lethal.

The report from the Hennepin County medical examiner released on Tuesday details his comments about the results of the toxicology test on Floyd.

“That is a fatal level of fentanyl under normal circumstances,” the report read.

However, the report reiterated the medical examiner’s opinion that there were a multitude of causes contributing to his death.

“ said that if Mr. Floyd had been found dead in his home (or anywhere else) and there were no other contributing factors he would conclude that it was an overdose death,” said the June 1 memo, according to KMSP-TV.

The release was a part of a request from the attorneys representing Tou Thao, one of the former Minneapolis police officers facing charges in the death of Floyd, 46. – READ MORE

