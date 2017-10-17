New fears for Hillary Clinton’s health after ‘twisted ankle’ or ‘broken toe’ derails book tour

Hillary Clinton apparently fell and injured her foot on Monday during her overseas book tour, prompting her to cancel or delay interviews with British journalists — before resurfacing on a BBC program.

As with previous Clinton health scares, the details are a bit unclear.

As one host called out Clinton for missing an interview, her spokesman initially said she “twisted her ankle.” He tweeted a picture of Clinton wearing a special boot during a separate appearance on the BBC’s “Graham Norton Show.”

But in that appearance, Clinton said she actually broke her toe — after apparently running down the stairs in heels and falling backward.

Prior to the incidents on the campaign trail, when she was secretary of state, Clinton fell, hit her head and sustained a concussion in 2012. Aides, at the time, blamed the fall on a stomach virus and said that she became dizzy. Weeks after the fall, doctors reportedly found a blood clot in Clinton’s head that was dissolved through medication. – READ MORE