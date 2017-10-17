‘Megyn Kelly Today’ Ratings Continue To Plummet

A new report indicated that things aren’t getting any better for NBC’s newest morning host, Megyn Kelly.

Page Six reports that last week, “viewership slipped from 0.77 ratings points on Monday to 0.54 ratings points on Tuesday of last week.”

A source told Page Six, “It’s a possible all-time low for ‘Today.’ It may even be lower than her [Fox] cable show.” – READ MORE