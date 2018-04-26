New England Patriots owner: Trump used kneeling players as ‘fodder to do his mission’

The owner of the New England Patriots said in a meeting with NFL owners, executives and players that President Trump was using public fury over football players who kneel during the national anthem as “fodder to do his mission.”

In an audio recording of the private meeting, which was obtained by The New York Times, Robert Kraft said that Trump seized on the national anthem protests to spread division and anger.

“The problem we have is, we have a president who will use that as fodder to do his mission that I don’t feel is in the best interests of America,” Kraft, a longtime Trump supporter, said, according to the Times. “It’s divisive and it’s horrible.”

Jeffrey Lurie, the owner of the Philadelphia Eagles, said that NFL owners and teams had to be careful “not to be baited” by the president into behavior that may be used to stoke political outrage.- READ MORE

