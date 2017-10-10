New email shows Trump Tower meeting with Russian lawyer was about sanctions, not Hillary Clinton

FOLLOW US!



A new email from a Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. at Trump Tower during the presidential campaign seems to confirm statements from both that their meeting focused mostly on U.S. sanctions, and not about possibly damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya sent the email to British publicist Rob Goldstone the morning of the June 9, 2016, the day of her meeting at Trump Tower with Trump Jr., then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The message, included in an email exchange between Veselnitskaya and Goldstone that was obtained by CNN, provides additional context about the Russian lawyer’s assertions the meeting was about the Magnistky Act, a 2012 law that punished Russian human rights abusers.

Veselnitskaya’s claims contrast with an email Goldstone sent to Trump Jr. pitching the June 2016 meeting. In his email to the president’s eldest son, Goldstone said the Russian lawyer had damaging information on Hillary Clinton. – READ MORE