New Clinton Emails Uncovered, Show More Mishandling of Classified Information

A government watchdog group has released more than 1,600 documents showing classified information being transmitted through the secret — and unsecured — account of Huma Abedin, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s deputy chief of staff.

Clinton set up her own private email server in her New York home, which she used throughout her time at the State Department. She often asked Abedin to forward her email that was classified, which the aide did.

Judicial Watch reports that “the documents included 97 email exchanges with Clinton not previously turned over to the State Department, bringing the known total to date to at least 627 emails that were not part of the 55,000 pages of emails that Clinton turned over.” – READ MORE