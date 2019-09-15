New DCCC Chief Wants to Cancel Male Candidates

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s newly appointed executive director wants to cancel male political candidates.

Lucinda Guinn, a former executive at pro-abortion fundraising giant EMILY’s List, was named executive director of the embattled Democratic elections organization. The news comes as a blow to male Democrats, as Guinn has indicated on social media that she does not want men to run for office.

In a February tweet, Guinn appeared to agree with another user’s proposal that “we shouldn’t let boys run for office anymore.”

The idea was initially raised by liberal think tank Third Way’s senior vice president, Lanae Erickson, who asked, “Anyone else having the feeling that maybe we shouldn’t let boys run for office anymore?”

“Sure do,” Guinn said.

The DCCC did not return request for comment. – READ MORE