Beto’s AR-15 flip-flop: O’Rourke once vowed ‘nobody’ wants to seize guns

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s vow to take AR-15s from gun owners appears to represent a stark reversal from his failed Senate run last year.

At Thursday night’s Democratic presidential debate, O’Rourke was pressed by ABC’s “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir about whether he was proposing “taking away” guns from lawful gun owners. He said he was, specifically weapons “designed to kill people on a battlefield.”

Here you go, my fellow Americans. Democrats and their liberal media allies want war and are willing to use the threat of violence against you by the United States government to take most (if not all of) your guns away #2A #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/ZMQT17sOG6 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 13, 2019

However, O’Rourke had a much different stance when he was running for Senate. During an interview on “The Chad Hasty Show” in April 2018, the host asked: “I own an AR-15. A lot of our listeners out there own AR-15s. Why should they not have one?”

“To be clear, they should have them,” O’Rourke responded. “If you purchased that AR-15, if you own it, keep it. Continue to use it responsibly.”

He added later in the same interview: “If you own a gun, keep that gun. Nobody wants to take it away from you — at least I don’t want to do that.” – READ MORE