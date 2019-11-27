New Amazon Show Features White People Wearing Red MAGA-Style Hats Being Hunted As “Nazis”

A new Amazon Prime show starring Al Pacino features a group of “diverse” vigilantes who hunt down and kill “Nazis,” some of whom are depicted wearing red MAGA-style hats.

Called Hunters, the trailer for the show, which is set in New York in 1977, is dominated by Pacino’s character, a Nazi-hunting Jewish ringleader named Meyer Offerman who justifies the killings by asserting, “This is not murder, This is mitzvah.”

“For eons, people like us have been degraded and exterminated. But no more,” says Pacino as images of Jews and black people are shown.

The clips featured in the trailer portray numerous acts of violence against the “Nazis,” including stabbings, a woman being punched in the face and a car containing the victims being blown up. – READ MORE