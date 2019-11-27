AOC says her policies are not ‘free stuff’: ‘I never want to hear that term again’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘s promise to boost federal funding for social programs should not be considered “free stuff,” because they are in fact “public goods,” the New York Democrat said in a Monday tweet.

Ocasio-Cortez, who earlier in the day led a Green New Deal town hall about public housing in the Bronx, said she’s tired of being accused of essentially bribing voters with financial handouts.

Public education, libraries, & infrastructure policies (which we‘ve had before in America and elsewhere in the world!) are not “free stuff.” They are PUBLIC GOODS. And they are worth investing in, protecting, & advancing for all society and future generations. Sincerely,

NY-14 https://t.co/LZdUPMfbpm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 25, 2019

“Public education, libraries, & infrastructure policies (which we‘ve had before in America and elsewhere in the world!) are not ‘free stuff,'” she tweeted.

“They are PUBLIC GOODS. And they are worth investing in, protecting, & advancing for all society and future generations. Sincerely, NY-14.” – READ MORE