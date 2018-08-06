Never-Trumper Applauds President After Worrying He Wouldn’t Be ‘Good Republican’: ‘He’s Changed My Mind’ (VIDEO)

During President Donald Trump’s rally in Tampa, Florida this week, a man who thought the president wouldn’t be a “good Republican” revealed that now he might just get his 2020 vote.

Speaking with Fox News, the man admitted, “I was worried he wouldn’t be a good Republican and, honestly, he’s changed my mind a lot.”

"I was worried he wouldn't be a good Republican and, honestly, he's changed my mind a lot." At a rally in Tampa this week, @GriffJenkins talked to a Never-Trumper who has become a @realDonaldTrump supporter. pic.twitter.com/wHlYCRWu90 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 5, 2018

“The best thing he’s done in my opinion is the tax cuts and the Supreme Court pick, and if he keeps doing a good job, I will — so I didn’t vote for anybody in this very last election, but this time around I probably will vote for him,” he continued. – READ MORE

A video of President Trump stopping his motorcade and climbing out of his limousine to greet a couple dozen flabbergasted firefighters is setting the interwebs on fire.

In the video, when “The Beast” (as Trump’s car is known) suddenly stops, two Secret Service agents walk up to the window. It’s unclear if they’re trying to discourage the president from getting out or simply making a quick plan for his impromptu stop.

One firefighter had been filming the motorcade as it rolled in. As the agents talk with the president, the firefighter says, “No, he’s not…” and laughs nervously.

The video was shot in June, but the post has been all over the internet this weekend.- READ MORE

