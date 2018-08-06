Chicago’s bloody weekend sees at least 40 people shot, 4 of them killed

A bloody weekend in Chicago saw at least 40 people shot, four fatally, officials said, in a city that earlier had touted its decreasing crime and violence numbers.

Some 15 of the 40 people shot were teenagers, according to the reports. Officials said 25 people were shot within 2 and a half hours Sunday. Investigators continued their search for some of the shooters.

Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller at a news conference Sunday afternoon said: “We know that some of these incidents were targeted, and are related to gang conflicts in those areas.”

The shooting spree began around 11 a.m. Saturday when a 38-year-old man was shot in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, the Tribune reported. About an hour later, two men in their 40s and 50s were struck by bullets when they were caught in the crossfire between two people firing at each other from across the street. – READ MORE

Chicago activists are demanding that Mayor Rahm Emanuel resign as they prepare for a major anti-violence protest against the city’s spiraling crime crisis.

Organizers of the march reportedly are gearing up for a potentially chaotic demonstration on Thursday, timed with the start of Lollapalooza and before a Cubs game. Organizers did not rule out trying to enter Wrigley Field and predicted at least some protesters would be arrested.

Meanwhile, they are making clear they don’t want the Democratic mayor’s support or blessing — as they are calling on him to resign over of his inability to get the city’s gun crime under control.

“The call of the people is ‘Resign Rahm,’” Dr. Gregory Livingston said, according to The Chicago Tribune. “So how, then, can you back your own regime change? How do you sanction your own termination? How dumb, naive and self-hating do you think we are?”

“Honestly, when the mayor endorses a protest, it’s no longer a protest,” Rev. Ira Acree said. “It becomes a parade, and we’re on serious business.”

NBC Chicago reported that the protesters said they are looking to “redistribute the pain and agony of no economic development on the South and West Sides to the North side.”- READ MORE

