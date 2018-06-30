Never-Trump Would’ve Handed Democrats 6-3 Supreme Court Majority

Had The National Review, The Weekly Standard, David Frum, Rick Wilson, Jonah Goldberg, Bill Kristol, Joe Scarborough, And The Rest Of This Morally Bankrupt Crew Called Never Trump Won The Day, Democrats Would Be Looking At A 6-3 Majority On The Supreme Court.

Had Never Trump got what they wanted in 2016 — a President Hillary Clinton — Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia would have already been replaced with another Ruth Bader Ginsberg, which ensured an immediate 5-4 left-wing majority. But thanks to the man Never Trump told us was not a real conservative, we got Neil Gorsuch.

If that is not enough of a real-life nightmare (as I’ll explain below), Wednesday’s retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy would have increased that already unthinkable majority to 6-3, ensuring a left-wing court rewriting the Constitution for decades to come.

Just look at the hell these Never Trumpers would have unleashed during the Supreme Court term that just ended.

Cake artists forced to participate in same-sex weddings.

Public employees forced to contribute to Democrat campaigns through forced union dues.

Pro-life clinics forced by the state to advertise for abortion clinics.

States not allowed to clean up their own outdated voter rolls.

– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1