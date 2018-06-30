Billionaire liberal Tom Steyer joins George Soros in backing Florida Dem for governor

Florida gubernatorial hopeful Adam Gillum received another big boost Thursday in his bid to win the state’s Democratic nomination.

A second billionaire liberal activist has pledged to support the mayor of Tallahassee as he looks to move from City Hall to the Statehouse.

Gillum, 38, who already has the endorsement of Democratic donor George Soros, has now attracted support from billionaire Tom Steyer as well, the Tampa Bay Times reportedThursday.

Steyer’s NextGen America organization announced Thursday that it has pledged $1 million to Gillum’s campaign, the newspaper reported.

I am proud to announce that @nextgenamerica is endorsing @andrewgillum for Governor of Florida. He will put the people before the powerful and is unafraid to stand up for justice. Pledge to vote in the Dem Primary on Aug 28: https://t.co/DqxgsM1fx5https://t.co/it4EsKAtEm — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) June 29, 2018

The backing from both Soros and Steyer is expected to boost Gillum’s candidacy as he takes on four big-money Democrats in the state’s primary election Aug. 28. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1