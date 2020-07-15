‘Lincoln Project’ Co-Founder Signed Six-Figure Deal with Russia, Pulled Out After Backlash

John Weaver, one co-founder of The Lincoln Project Super PAC, signed a deal in 2019 with a Russian state-owned company to advocate for its interests — but ultimately rejected the contract once he was accused of hypocrisy for his years of calling President Donald Trump a pawn of Vladimir Putin.

Weaver, a career political consultant who started The Lincoln Project to defeat President Donald Trump’s reelection bid, signed an agreement on May 10, 2019 with Tenam Corporation, “a subsidiary of Rosatom, the Russian state-owned nuclear energy company,” Politico reported at the time.

According to the contract, which Weaver was required to file with the Department of Justice because he was acting as a foreign agent, he was tasked with lobbying the Trump administration and Congress on “sanctions or other restrictions in the area of atomic (nuclear) trade, or cooperation involving in any way the Russian Federation.”

The Russian government-owned company was to pay Weaver $350,000 “plus expenses” for six months of work. If Russia wanted to continue utilizing Weaver beyond that term, Tenam was required to pay him $40,000 a month, according to the agreement.

The contract stipulated that if Trump signed a bill imposing sanctions on Russia, Weaver could be fired.

Just three years earlier, Weaver wanted “sanctions from Hell” placed on Russia. – READ MORE

