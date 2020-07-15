Is Bari Weiss the New York Times’ James Damore? Insider Spills the Beans on Stifling Cancel Culture

On Tuesday, Bari Weiss, a centrist staff editor for The New York Times, resigned in protest over the paper’s “new McCarthyism” and cancel culture atmosphere. She described getting harassed as a “Nazi” and a “racist” for daring to question the stifling leftist orthodoxy. She wrote to management, “I can no longer do the work that you brought me here to do,” that is to bring in “voices that would not otherwise appear in your pages: first-time writers, centrists, conservatives and others who would not naturally think of The Times as their home.”

Weiss described a climate of fear and self-censorship at America’s newspaper of record. “Showing up for work as a centrist at an American newspaper should not require bravery,” she wrote, lamenting that “intellectual curiosity—let alone risk-taking—is now a liability at The Times. … And so self-censorship has become the norm.”

“What rules that remain at The Times are applied with extreme selectivity. If a person’s ideology is in keeping with the new orthodoxy, they and their work remain unscrutinized. Everyone else lives in fear of the digital thunderdome. Online venom is excused so long as it is directed at the proper targets,” she reported. “Standing up for principle at the paper does not win plaudits. It puts a target on your back. Too wise to post on Slack, write to me privately about the ‘new McCarthyism’ that has taken root at the paper of record.”

Weiss’ resignation is extremely noteworthy. A graduate of Columbia University and a former editor at Tablet and The Wall Street Journal, Weiss joined The New York Times in 2017. The paper hired her in order to correct its blind spots. As she put it, “The paper’s failure to anticipate the outcome of the 2016 election meant that it didn’t have a firm grasp of the country it covers. Dean Baquet and others have admitted as much on various occasions. The priority in Opinion was to help redress that critical shortcoming.” – READ MORE

