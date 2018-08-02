Netflix won’t air documentary on controversial Louis Farrakhan after ‘internal miscommunication’

Netflix will not release a documentary about the life of Louis Farrakhan after all, despite the controversial Nation of Islam leader’s claim that it would hit the streaming giant on Wednesday, a company spokesperson told Fox News on Tuesday.

“This film will not be released on Netflix. Due to an internal miscommunication, it appeared to be scheduled for release on Netflix, but it is not. We apologize for any confusion this has caused,” the Netflix spokesperson said.

Netflix issued the statement after Fox News asked about a tweet sent by Farrakhan to promote the film.

“My dear viewers and listeners, on August 1 you will be able to view the premiere on Netflix of the minister’s life journey through music. And, if you would like to leave a comment of what you think about that documentary, and its music, you can go to LCTWMusic.com and leave your comment. May God bless you — As-Salaam Alaikum,” Farrakhan said in a video posted to his Twitter account on Tuesday. – READ MORE

