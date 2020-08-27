Nearly Five Million Americans Became Gun Owners in First Half of 2020

Nearly five million Americans became first-time gun owners in 2020, according to a new report.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the gun industry’s trade group, estimates that 17.1 million guns have been sold between January and August with 4.84 million Americans purchasing their first guns. The sales—especially to new owners—represent a significant shift in American attitudes on gun ownership.

“This is a tectonic shift in the firearm and ammunition industry marketplace and complete transformation of today’s gun-owning community,” Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF senior vice president and general counsel, said in a statement.

Wex Gunworks in Delray Beach, Fla., has been “slammed” with demand from first-time buyers, according to owner Brandon Wexler. Wexler attributed the surge—which threatened to cause supply shortages—to uncertainty fostered by the coronavirus pandemic and rioting in cities across the country.

“Since the eruption of Covid-19 and the age of protests new gun owners have flocked to the shop to buy firearms, accessories, and get firearms training,” Wexler told the Washington Free Beacon. “We were slammed up through about six weeks ago, then inventory dried up from a manufacturing standpoint.” – READ MORE

