In leaked Zoom call, Democrat Congressman Casten says only men with ‘small genitals’ own guns

Over the weekend Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) suggested militia service is the litmus test for gun ownership and noted that “having small genitals is not sufficient reason to own a gun.”

Casten’s comments were captured by his challenger, West Point graduate Jeanne Ives (R).

Ives responded to Casten’s comments, “Maybe thinks overgrown frat boys are cool… on behalf of women everywhere: overgrown frat boys are not cool. They are pathetic, and they can’t be trusted to make sound decisions on other people’s lives. It is clear he is not the moderate we were sold in 2018. It’s well past time that Sean Casten answered for his deeply concerning rhetoric and radical policy positions.”

It is a hallmark of the left to equate the right to gun ownership with militia service. But on February 1, 2018, Breitbart News noted that the Second Amendment’s mention of a “well regulated Militia” is foundational to the individual right to keep and bear arms.

For example, we must understand that the individual right to keep and bear arms is not in spite of the mention of a militia but because of it. In other words, because the militia played a key role in the Founders’ minds, and is intended to play a key role even now, the right to possess arms, with which to gather in militia, “shall not be infringed.” – READ MORE

