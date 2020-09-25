Nearly Everything BLM Is Saying About The Breonna Taylor Case Is False

It is being said that rioting broke out in Louisville over the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case, but that’s wrong on two levels. For one, the chaos in Louisville, as in so many other cities across the country, is organized.

Moments after the grand jury returned only three counts of wanton endangerment against one officer for firing shots that went into a neighbor’s apartment, but no charges for Taylor’s death, U-Hauls packed with pre-made signs and riot shields were reportedly already on the scene and being unloaded. It is clear that there is orchestration and planning involved. Also, these are no mere riots.

These are violent uprisings with the clear and often stated goal of destabilizing the government and “burning down” the system.

It is also important — though not relevant to the rioters — that the narrative surrounding the Breonna Taylor case, advanced by BLM and Antifa and their allies in the media, has proven to be almost entirely false.

The narrative in these high-profile police shootings is almost always false, of course. The question is one of degree — just how wrong will it turn out to be? In nearly all of the high-profile cases over the past few months, that answer has generally varied between “extremely” and “incredibly.”

Initially, it was reported that police burst into the wrong apartment without knocking during a botched drug raid and murdered Taylor while she slept. That would be indefensible if it were true. It isn’t. – READ MORE

