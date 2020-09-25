Report: U.S. Attorney John Durham Investigating Clinton Foundation

U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is investigating the FBI’s conduct in its probe of President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, is also probing the Clinton Foundation, according to a report Thursday in the New York Times.

As Breitbart contributor Peter Schweizer argued in his 2015 book, Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich, the Clinton Foundation appeared to be a vehicle for former President Bill Clinton and then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to sell influence and access.

It was widely suspected that Hillary Clinton used an illicit private email server, and destroyed her emails, to hide communications that might document the Foundation’s activities.

Durham has already obtained one guilty plea, from former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, who admitted he altered an email to make it appear as if former Trump campaign aide Carter Page was not a CIA source, misleading the FISA court into renewing a surveillance warrant. – READ MORE

