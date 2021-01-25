Nearly 500 Illegal Marijuana Plants Discovered As Border Patrol Chased Immigrant

Border Patrol agents discovered nearly 500 illegal marijuana plants while chasing an illegal immigrant they were attempting to arrest through a field, Customs and Border Protection announced Thursday.

Agents also found two other illegal immigrants who were working on the illegal operation, all three men were arrested on Wednesday, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Agents were conducting a targeted arrest of one man who illegally re-entered the U.S. after deportation and was wanted for maritime smuggling.

“Agents never know what they are going to encounter in the performance of their duties,” Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said in a statement. “Criminals involved in smuggling activity are solely motivated by profit and often conspire in a wide range of illegal activity as illustrated by this encounter.”

Agents followed the wanted illegal immigrant from Perris, California, to a rural area where they attempted to make contact with the man, according to the DOJ. The illegal immigrant fled on foot and ran through an illegal marijuana farm where he was employed.

Two other illegal immigrants from Mexico were working on the farm at the time of the pursuit, according to the DOJ. Agents found $5,000 in U.S. currency and a total of 481 illegal marijuana plants.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department seized the money and marijuana plants, according to the DOJ. The three illegal immigrants were taken to a nearby station for processing.