Man Who Operated A Child Porn Site For Over 20 Years Convicted

A Texas man was convicted for running a website that circulated the detailed sexual abuse of children including infants for more than 20 years, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Thomas Alan Arthur, 64, was convicted after a three-day trial by a federal jury for running a website called “Mr. Double” where he has published sexually explicit content involving children since 1996, according to the DOJ. Arthur used the website as his only source of income for over 20 years after he began charging for access to the website in 1998.

“The website was dedicated to publishing writings that detail the sexual abuse of children, including the rape, torture, and murder of infants and toddlers,” according to the DOJ.

Thomas Alan Arthur, 64, was arrested in November 2019 after the FBI connected him to a website he had reportedly been running since 1996. https://t.co/qmwiWFG91R — NewsWest9 (@newswest9) January 21, 2021

Arthur was convicted on five counts of trafficking in obscene text stories about the sexual abuse of children, three counts of trafficking in obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of a child and one count of engaging in the business of selling obscene matters involving the sexual abuse of children, according to the DOJ.

Arthur reviewed and approved every submission before it was published to the website, according to the DOJ. Some of the drawings found included children performing sexually explicit acts.

The website was taken down by the FBI after they searched his residence near Terlingua, Texas, in November 2019, according to the DOJ. Additional evidence was obtained from the Netherlands where the website was hosted, through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty.

Arthur is scheduled for sentencing on April 19.