    Nearly 100 ISIS Terrorist Arrests Prompt Worries About Caravan

    Arrests of nearly 100 ISIS terrorists in Guatemala has a Washington, D.C., nonprofit government watchdog sounding alarms on that huge caravan of migrants marching north from that country and Honduras through Mexico to the U.S. border.

    “Guatemala has long been known as a major smuggling corridor for foreigners from African and Asian countries making their way into the U.S,” Judicial Watch said Friday. “All this makes ISIS terrorists operating in Guatemala incredibly alarming.”

    Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales told the Conference for Prosperity and Security in Central America last week that “not only have we arrested them within our territory, but they have been deported to their countries of origin.” The arrests were made following investigations assisted by intelligence agencies of other countries, which Morales declined to name.

    The latest caravan (pictured above left) started in Honduras a week ago and within a few days its numbers  swelled to an estimated 4,000 men, women and children from that country, Guatemala and El Salvador hoping to cross into the U.S. to escape extreme poverty and crime back home. A similar but smaller caravan followed the same plan in April.

    “A caravan of Central American migrants is making its way north,” Judicial Watch warned in a statement Friday. “They came in droves from Guatemala and Honduras through the Mexican border and for years Uncle Sam rolled out the welcome mat offering housing, food, medical treatment and a free education.” – READ MORE

