‘Angry mob’ calls restaurant owner ‘Nazi sympathizer’ for letting Republican Blackburn book space4 hours ago
Schumer: ‘There’s Too Much Political Correctness’ in the Country, But It’s Not Top Issue (VIDEO)4 hours ago
NEW YORK SENIOR CITIZEN ARRESTED FOR MAKING DEATH THREATS AGAINST SENATORS WHO SUPPORTED KAVANAUGH4 hours ago
Nearly 100 ISIS Terrorist Arrests Prompt Worries About Caravan4 hours ago
Sessions backs Chicago cops: ‘Police aren’t the problem, criminals are the problem’4 hours ago
Schumer: ‘There’s Too Much Political Correctness’ in the Country, But It’s Not Top Issue (VIDEO)4 hours ago
Whoops: Beto O’Rourke supporters have a really hard time naming any of his accomplishments (VIDEO)4 hours ago
‘He’s Gonna Cash Out’: Scarborough Says Trump Won’t Run for Re-Election, Never Wanted to Be President (VIDEO)4 hours ago
WATCH: O’Rourke Tries To Wiggle Out After Calling Cruz ‘Lyin Ted’4 hours ago
Rush Limbaugh: Left-Wing Democrats ‘Resent The Idea of America Being Great’ (VIDEO)4 hours ago
Archives
- October 2018 (969)
- September 2018 (1444)
- August 2018 (1688)
- July 2018 (1864)
- June 2018 (1795)
- May 2018 (2217)
- April 2018 (2144)
- March 2018 (1783)
- February 2018 (1736)
- January 2018 (1891)
- December 2017 (1785)
- November 2017 (2386)
- October 2017 (2218)
- September 2017 (2464)
- August 2017 (2605)
- July 2017 (1611)
- June 2017 (1864)
- May 2017 (1443)
- April 2017 (816)
- March 2017 (774)
- February 2017 (1254)
- January 2017 (2391)
- December 2016 (1309)
- November 2016 (1260)
- October 2016 (1159)
- September 2016 (1759)
- August 2016 (1252)
- July 2016 (746)
- June 2016 (300)
Latest Tweets
Social
Follow me on TwitterMy Tweets
Security World
Nearly 100 ISIS Terrorist Arrests Prompt Worries About Caravan
Arrests of nearly 100 ISIS terrorists in Guatemala has a Washington, D.C., nonprofit government watchdog sounding alarms on that huge caravan of migrants marching north from that country and Honduras through Mexico to the U.S. border.
“Guatemala has long been known as a major smuggling corridor for foreigners from African and Asian countries making their way into the U.S,” Judicial Watch said Friday. “All this makes ISIS terrorists operating in Guatemala incredibly alarming.”
Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales told the Conference for Prosperity and Security in Central America last week that “not only have we arrested them within our territory, but they have been deported to their countries of origin.” The arrests were made following investigations assisted by intelligence agencies of other countries, which Morales declined to name.
The latest caravan (pictured above left) started in Honduras a week ago and within a few days its numbers swelled to an estimated 4,000 men, women and children from that country, Guatemala and El Salvador hoping to cross into the U.S. to escape extreme poverty and crime back home. A similar but smaller caravan followed the same plan in April.
“A caravan of Central American migrants is making its way north,” Judicial Watch warned in a statement Friday. “They came in droves from Guatemala and Honduras through the Mexican border and for years Uncle Sam rolled out the welcome mat offering housing, food, medical treatment and a free education.” – READ MORE