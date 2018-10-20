NEW YORK SENIOR CITIZEN ARRESTED FOR MAKING DEATH THREATS AGAINST SENATORS WHO SUPPORTED KAVANAUGH

A New York man was arrested Friday for making death threats to two unnamed senators, who supported the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, in phone calls dating back as far as Sept. 27.

Ronald DeRisi, 74, left more than 10 expletive-laced, threatening phone messages, prosecutors said according to USA Today. He allegedly talked about making a senator a “dead man” with a “9 millimeter” in the “side of the head,” in a Sept. 27 phone call to one of the senators, reported Politico.

“Yeah, Kavanaugh — I don’t think so,” DeRisi said at the end of the call, prosecutors said according to USA Today.

DeRisi is scheduled for a federal court appearance Friday afternoon, reported USA Today. His attorney said he has dementia and is "not dangerous to anybody, [though] we can understand his actions were scary," reported Politico.