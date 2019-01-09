Neal McDonough recalls being reportedly fired from ABC’s ‘Scoundrels’ for refusing sex scenes

Neal McDonough said he was surprised when he was fired from the ABC series “Scoundrels” in 2010 for refusing to engage in sex scenes with his co-star Virginia Madsen.

“I was , and it was a horrible situation for me,” the actor recently told Closer Weekly. “After that, I couldn’t get a job because everybody thought I was this religious zealot. I am very religious. I put God and family first, and me second. That’s what I live by. It was hard for a few years.”

Deadline.com previously reported McDonough, now 52, was suddenly replaced with David James Elliott three days into the filming of the series and was poised to lose “as much as $1 million in paydays.” The New York Daily News added the network’s decision to replace McDonough was a shocker because he is known for refusing sex scenes due to his religious beliefs.

At the time, ABC explained the move was simply a casting change.

McDonough has been married to model Ruvé Robertson since 2003 and the couple shares five children. McDonough told the magazine that he’s so dedicated to his wife that he still refuses to do love scenes with other actresses.

"I won't kiss any other woman because these lips are meant for one woman," he declared.