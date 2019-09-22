NC teacher’s alleged Mike Pence remark gets her placed on leave, prompts Secret Service probe: reports

A North Carolina high school teacher is being investigated by the Secret Service after allegedly telling a classroom of students that Vice President Mike Pence “should be shot in the head,” according to reports.

The unidentified female teacher allegedly made the remarks at Cuthbertson High School in Waxhaw, N.C., the same week Pence was visiting the area to campaign for U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, Charlotte’s FOX 46 reported.

SCHOOL CANCELS FOOTBALL GAME DAYS AFTER CHEERLEADERS ARE PUNISHED FOR PRO-TRUMP BANNER

Union County Public School officials said in a statement that they take the allegations “very seriously” and placed the teacher on administrative leave.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office alerted the Secret Service, which is investigating the claims, the station reported. County officials have not released the teacher’s name.

“You should not be bringing in those type of viewpoints to your job,” Union County GOP Chair Allison Powers told Fox 46. “To just wish that kind of violence on anybody is just way out of bounds.” – READ MORE