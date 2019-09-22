BIDEN: Trump ‘knows I’ll beat him like a drum!’ (VIDEO)

Joe Biden gets fired up when Fox News’ Peter Doocy asks him how many times he discussed overseas business dealings with Hunter, insisting that he’s “never spoken” with his son about that before demanding that Doocy “ask the right questions” as it relates to Trump. pic.twitter.com/UU78mddkxC — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 21, 2019

Joe Biden is continuing to hammer President Trump over a leaked whistle blower complaint about a call Trump allegedly had with a foreign leader.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Biden on Saturday if he ever talked to his son, Hunter Biden, about overseas business, and Biden snapped over the question.

“Here’s what I know,” Biden said pointing his finger in Doocy’s face, “I know Trump deserves to be investigated.

“He’s violating every basic norm of a president,” Biden said in Des Moines, Iowa. – READ MORE