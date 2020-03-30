NBC’s Chuck Todd under fire for asking Biden if Trump has ‘blood on his hands’ for delayed coronavirus response (VIDEO)

NBC News anchor Chuck Todd raised eyebrows Sunday morning when he asked if President Trump had “blood on his hands” for his delayed response to the coronavirus outbreak.

During an interview with former Vice President Joe Biden, Todd pointed to the Democrat’s campaign messaging on the pandemic, which says a failure to take aggressive action “could cost lives.”

“Do you think there is blood on the president’s hands considering the slow response?” Todd asked. “Or is that too harsh of a criticism?”

Even Biden, who has been critical of the president throughout the crisis, thought the question was “a little too harsh.”

Chuck Todd: “Do you think there is blood on the president’s hands considering the slow response?” Biden: “I think that’s a little too harsh” pic.twitter.com/T0olK7Ctcu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 29, 2020

“I think that’s a little too harsh,” he said. “I think … he should stop thinking out loud and start thinking deeply. … He should listen to the health experts. He should listen to his economists.”

Biden added that there should be “laser focus” on implementing the massive financial relief bill passed by Congress to help struggling businesses and families. – READ MORE

