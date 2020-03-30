Graham Calls Pelosi’s Criticism of Trump ‘Shameful’ and ‘Disgusting’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for her latest comments on President Donald Trump.

Pelosi took aim at Trump earlier for his initial response to the coronavirus outbreak, as IJR previously reported.

“His denial at the beginning was deadly,” Pelosi said, adding, “His delaying getting equipment to where it is needed is deadly.”

She also claimed the president is not doing enough to prevent people from dying.

“As the president fiddles, people are dying. We just have to take every precaution,” Pelosi said.

Graham appeared on Fox News to respond to her comments.

“She’s blaming the president of the United States for people dying because of the way he has led the country,” Graham said, adding, “That’s the most shameful, disgusting statement by any politician in modern history.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --