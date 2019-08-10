NBC Universal: We’re Not Canceling Release Of Film Where Liberals Hunt ‘Deplorables,’ Report Says

Despite the fact that the film “The Hunt” reportedly depicts liberal elites hunting “deplorables” for sport, NBC Universal is remaining adamant in the face of recent mass shootings that it is still planning to release the satiric film, which has a release date of September 27. An NBC Universal source told Fox News, “There are no plans to not release the movie. No plans to move the release.”

The Daily Mail reported, “The violent, gun-toting film revolves around a group people from predominately Republican states being kidnapped and hunted for sport by liberal elites.” The Hollywood Reporter (THR) echoed that the “violent, R-rated film from producer Jason Blum’s Blumhouse follows a dozen MAGA types who wake up in a clearing and realize they are being stalked for sport by elite liberals.”

The original title of the film was “Red State Vs. Blue State.”

THR pointed out that the screenplay for the movie features the red-state characters wearing trucker hats and cowboy shirts, one of whom boasts about owning numerous firearms, while the blue-state characters opine that the deplorables were targeted for their anti-choice positions or using the N-word on Twitter. One blue-stater reportedly is supposed to push her stiletto heel into the eye of a red-stater, claiming, “War is war.”

A Universal executive reportedly told Fox News that the film "is meant to show what a stupid, crazy world we live in. It might even be more powerful now." THR noted that the screenplay, written by "Lost" producer Damon Lindelof along with Nick Cuse, includes this exchange: "Did anyone see what our ratf***er-in-chief just did?" "At least The Hunt's coming up. Nothing better than going out to the Manor and slaughtering a dozen deplorables."