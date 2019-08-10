Tim Tebow opens 10th playroom for children’s hospital so young patients can ‘just be kids again’

Tim Tebow is giving children in some hospitals a chance to “just be kids again.”

The Tim Tebow Foundation opened its 10th “Timmy’s Playroom” at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, a children’s hospital in Florida, as space for kids to escape the hum-drum of their medical condition and enjoy life.

“Hopefully it can bring a brighter day for so many in their darkest hour of need,” Tebow said in a video posted by AdventHealth. “That is our goal, to encourage and uplift people, especially when they’re going through such a tough time…”

The Tim Tebow Foundation’s newest “Timmy’s Playroom” location at AdventHealth Daytona Beach has his favorite Bible verse and many opportunities for children in the hospital to play games and have fun. (Tim Tebow Foundation)

The playroom includes a football field floor, specialized lockers for seating, tables for arts and crafts, flat-screen televisions, video games, toys, interactive games like digital air hockey and other activities.

And every playroom has Tebow’s favorite Bible verse, Philippians 4:13, prominently displayed: “I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.” – READ MORE

