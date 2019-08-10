Tim Tebow opens 10th playroom for children’s hospital so young patients can ‘just be kids again’

Tim Tebow is giving children in some hospitals a chance to “just be kids again.”

The Tim Tebow Foundation opened its 10th “Timmy’s Playroom” at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, a children’s hospital in Florida, as space for kids to escape the hum-drum of their medical condition and enjoy life.

TIM TEBOW GIVES ‘PERFECTLY TIMED’ RESPONSE TO SOMEONE YELLING ‘JESUS’ AFTER HIS SWING

“Hopefully it can bring a brighter day for so many in their darkest hour of need,” Tebow said in a video posted by AdventHealth. “That is our goal, to encourage and uplift people, especially when they’re going through such a tough time…”

The playroom includes a football field floor, specialized lockers for seating, tables for arts and crafts, flat-screen televisions, video games, toys, interactive games like digital air hockey and other activities.

And every playroom has Tebow’s favorite Bible verse, Philippians 4:13, prominently displayed: “I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.” – READ MORE