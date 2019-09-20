NBC News Ridiculed After ‘Climate Confessions’ Goes Horribly Awry

In an effort to invoke maximum first-world guilt over our addiction to red meat and plastic straws, someone at NBC thought it would be a great idea to let people anonymously “confess” to their climate sins in order to shame the rest of us into using paper straws and giving up bacon.

“Even those who care deeply about the planet’s future can slip up now and then. Tell us: Where do you fall short in preventing climate change? Do you blast the A/C? Throw out half your lunch? Grill a steak every week? Share your anonymous confession with NBC News,” reads the climate confessions web page.

The network’s latest MSM virtue signaling over the climate (on the heels of CNN’s “climate town hall” that nobody watched), comes amid a push by climate activists – including the movement’s 16-year-old “Joan of Arc” Greta Thunberg, who has been rallying children worldwide to demand that their parents fix the planet before we’re all dead.

Meanwhile, New York schoolchildren were officially excused from school next Friday as long as they participate in an upcoming "climate strike," thanks to Mayor Bill de Blasio.