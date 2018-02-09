NBC News Presents Eight-Month-Old ‘Russia Hacked the Election’ Story as ‘Breaking News’

NBC News conducted an interview with Obama era Department of Homeland Security (DHS) cybersecurity chief Jeanette Manfra Wednesday, then tweeted out a largely inconsequential revelation from last year as “BREAKING” news.

“We saw a targeting of 21 states and an exceptionally small number of them were actually successfully penetrated,” Manfra told NBC’s Cynthia McFadden, adding that she had “no doubt” Russia’s government was involved.

The “breaking” story was quickly picked up by sister network CNBC, the New York Post, The Hill, the New York Daily News – whose headline included “U.S. official confirms for first time” – GQ, the Washington Examiner, and other news outlets around the world.

But there was nothing in the statement by Manfra – a holdover career civil servant who once served in the Obama White House and as counselor to Obama’s DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson – that could be characterized as “breaking news.” Manfra herself, then merely acting deputy undersecretary of cyber security, testified before the Senate Intelligence committee in June that 21 electoral systems had been “targeted” by the Russians. – READ MORE

Valerie Jarrett, who served as senior adviser to President Barack Obama, said that she doesn’t believe Obama has any regrets about downplaying the Russian threat in 2012.

Meghan McCain asked Jarrett on Wednesday’s episode of “The View” if Obama would take back comments he made during a presidential debate with then-Republican nominee Mitt Romney.

“I remember in 2012 when President Obama sort of took light of Putin and Russia and said it was a 1980s foreign policy to Mitt Romney,” McCain said. “Do you think there’s a level of regret given what we know about Russian meddling and everything that Putin’s doing — do you think there’s any regret?” – READ MORE