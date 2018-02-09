White House defends handling of Rob Porter allegations, amid criticism

The White House on Thursday defended its handling of domestic violence allegations against now-departing Staff Secretary Rob Porter, amid questions over who knew what when.

Chief of Staff John Kelly in particular has come under scrutiny for initially defending Porter. White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah told reporters Thursday that Kelly became “fully aware” on Wednesday of the allegations that Porter abused both of his ex-wives.

“Chief of Staff John Kelly became fully aware of the allegations yesterday,” Shah said. “I’m not going to get into specifics of who may have known pieces of information… We all became aware of the news reports that emerged Wednesday morning and the graphic images.”

“There is no place for domestic violence in our society. I stand by my previous comments of the Rob Porter that I have come to know since becoming Chief of Staff, and believe every individual deserves the right to defend their reputation,” Kelly said in a statement. “I accepted his resignation earlier today, and will ensure a swift and orderly transition.” – READ MORE

